Mayhem Drop First Contest of 2022

FAYETTEVILLE, NC - Although it may be a new year, the Mayhem were set to face off against a familiar foe to kick off the 2022 calendar year. The Macon Mayhem returned to the Crown Coliseum for a matchup with the Fayetteville Marksmen, one week after dropping a contest on New Year's Eve against them. After players such as Kyle Soper, Nigel Slade, and Caleb Cameron returned from loan stints in the ECHL, the Mayhem had reason to hope for a different result.

The Macon squad would find themselves behind the eight-ball very quickly into the first period. Francois Xavier-Girard of Fayetteville would provide the first goal for the Marksmen to soon be followed by more goals for Fayetteville courtesy of Shane Bednard and Tanner Froese. The first period would end with a tussle as Tyler Becker and Bryan Moore would drop the mitts to continue the budding rivalry. After being outshot 15 to 6 and falling down by a score of 3 to 0, the Mayhem would need to regroup in the locker room in order to claw their way back into the fray.

The second period would not go much better for Macon. After a hooking call went against Mikkel Joehnk, Fayetteville's Alex Renaud would strike to give the Marksmen a four score lead. Some sloppy play from both squads would stick both teams on the power play numerous times in the remaining part of the period, but neither would convert. After being outshot 13-8, Desjardins' squad would be looking for answers.

The third period was a much more valiant effort from the Mayhem. They were able to shut down the Marksmen's offense to match shot totals in the third at eight a piece. After Bryan Moore was booked for tripping, the Mayhem's power play unit would capitalize. Nigel Slade, fresh off a stint with the ECHL's Carolina Stingrays, would score his first goal of the season to get the Mayhem on the board. Kyle Soper in his first game back from the ECHL's Tulsa Oilers would get credit for the primary assist with Mikkel Joehnk getting credit for the secondary. The rest of the contest would be a chippy affair before settling at a final score of 4-1 in favor of Fayetteville.

Mayhem goaltender Michael Stiliadis would be tabbed with the loss after a valiant 32 save effort. One of the bright spots for the Mayhem was the continued success of their power play as they have now converted an opportunity in each of their past three games. The Mayhem will square off with Fayetteville tomorrow night before returning home for a three game slate next weekend.

