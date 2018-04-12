Mayhem Downed 2-0 by Thunderbolts in Game One

EVANSVILLE, IN- The Macon Mayhem fell in game one of the best-of-three Challenge Round, as they were defeated 2-1 by the Evansville Thunderbolts on Thursday night.

HOW IT HAPPENED

After two periods with no scoring from either team, Evansville broke through in the first minute of the third period. Just after their power play expired, John Scorcia scored right in front of Charlie Finn to take the 1-0 lead. At the 8:36 mark of the third, Nick Lazorko scored the second goal of the game to take the two-goal lead. The Mayhem showed some life with 52 seconds left in the game, as Caleb Cameron scored with the extra attacker to make it 2-1. That is all the offense the Mayhem would muster, falling 2-1 in game one. Evansville dominated the majority of the game, outshooting Macon 44-17 in the game.

NOTABLE STATS

Charlie Finn earned his first career postseason start and performed admirably. Despite the game one loss, Finn stopped 42 of the 44 Evansville shots he faced.

Caleb Cameron scored the lone goal of the game for Macon and his first career professional playoff goal. Zach Urban and Dylan Denomme also recorded their first career professional playoff points with assists on the goal.

SERIES UPDATE

Evansville leads best-of-three series 1-0

BACK IN ACTION

The Mayhem look to bounce back and extend their season against Evansville on Saturday at 7:35 PM at the Macon Coliseum.

