Mayhem Blanked in Roanoke

January 19, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release





Wrapping up a three-game road weekend, the Mayhem fell by a 2-0 final score at the hands of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Sunday afternoon.

Just two minutes into the game, Jeff Jones received a pass from the adjacent corner in the left circle of the Macon zone. He snapped the puck past Hayden Stewart, giving the Rail Yard Dawgs an early 1-0 lead on just their third shot of the afternoon. Shortly after, the Mayhem went to back-to-back penalties. On the first penalty kill, Stephen Pierog and Marcus Ortiz both forced Henry Dill to make quality saves. Macon successfully killed off both, and returned to full strength.

Colton Wolter knocked the puck into the net with a high stick after his team dropped a pair of power plays. Though he believed the goal would stand, referee Nolan Bloyer waived it off. After a third successful penalty kill, the Mayhem remained down 1-0 at the end of the first period.

Only 32 seconds into the middle stanza, the Mayhem went to a man-advantage after Josh Nenadal was found guilty of cross-checking. They could not capitalize, and the teams went scoreless until the final minutes of the second period. Jones buried his second goal of the game, finishing off a tap-in following a crisp cross-crease pass fed to him by CJ Stubbs on a Roanoke power play. The goal gave the hosts a 2-0 insurance lead going into the second intermission.

Another opportunity on the power play presented itself very early into the following period. Travis Armstrong was penalized for tripping Stephen Pierog in the Roanoke slot, but the Mayhem again failed to convert. Former Macon net-minder Henry Dill hunkered down in goal, and earned his first shutout of his SPHL career.

Stewart was handed his sixth regulation loss of the season, stopping 17 of 19. Dill earned his fourth victory, denying all 29. The Mayhem will head to the Peoria Civic Center next weekend to face the Rivermen on Friday, January 24th and Saturday, January 25th.

