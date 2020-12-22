Mayhem Announce Weekly Virtual Coach's Show

MACON, Ga. - The Macon Mayhem of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) announced today a format for this season's version of the weekly coach's show, featuring head coach Kevin Kerr and Mayhem players. The virtual show will air on Facebook Live on the Mayhem's team page each Wednesday evening at 7 PM ET, with the first show to be broadcast tomorrow evening (Wednesday, December 23).

Mayhem Director of Communications Dana Barker will be the host for the show this season. Barker has previously been a show host in the SPHL as he anchored the now-defunct Columbus Cottonmouths' coach's show from 2004 to 2006. He also hosted the SPHL Weekly podcast in 2011-12, the only leaguewide show to air on a weekly basis in the history of the SPHL.

"I'm excited to get back to hosting a show like this," said Barker. "It's always fun to talk X's and O's with the coach. Kerrsy has a wealth of knowledge on the game, and I can't wait to pick his brain and talk shop about the season. I'm also stoked to get more in depth with the players. I love uncovering things a scoresheet doesn't show, getting to know the story of what got the players into hockey and what they enjoy doing off the ice. This won't be your typical coach's show. I can't wait to get started."

Fans are encouraged to submit questions during each show that will be answered during the broadcast. Wednesday's show will feature an update on Mayhem training camp and a preview of the season opener as the team heads to Huntsville, Ala. to face the Havoc on Monday night.

The Mayhem kick off their home schedule in less than two short weeks on Saturday, January 2 as they host the Birmingham Bulls, with puck drop scheduled for 6:35 PM EST. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are still available. To become a part of all the excitement, contact the Mayhem at 478.803.1592.

