Mayhem Announce Opening Night Roster

October 15, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release







MACON, GA . - The Macon Mayhem of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) announced today their final roster heading into the first game of the season later today on the road against the Knoxville Ice Bears. The Mayhem plan to carry 19 players into opening night. With some roster space flexibility and many proverbial irons in the fire, Coach Desjardins may continue to add players as the opportunities present themselves.

"The guys are rearing to go," said Mayhem Head Coach Zac Desjardins. "Our last practice on Thursday was our best of the week. With many players having sat out last season due to COVID-19, they are eager for the opportunity. We understand practice is practice, and games are games. I think all teams may be caught off guard by many player's first game action in a while. Our goal is to be as ready as possible for that first shift. I expect our energy level to be high on Friday night."

The Mayhem roster will consist a nice mixture of veterans and rookies. Currently, it's a very young team with 13 rookies on the roster, but with nice veteran leadership to help lead the team in the right direction.

On Thursday morning, Desjardins named team captains for the season. Joseph Drapluk was tabbed to be the captain of the 2021-22 Mayhem squad. Brett Menton and Mike Swiderski will serve as alternate captains.

"Drapluk is a driven veteran that puts his work boots on and makes sure everyone else does the same. He is the perfect person to lead by example and is going to help us get to where we want to be," said Desjardins. He continued," We have a lot of guys capable of being leaders, and I expect everyone to contribute. Menton and Swiderski stood out as natural leaders in the locker room, and I expect them to help keep our energy level up throughout the year."

"We would love to get off to a hot start, but we aren't worried if we don't," continued Desjardins. "We're still building out our team and establishing our identity. As long as our team is battling to win pucks and get them on net, we'll be happy with where we are headed. I want guys who bring passion and a work ethic with them every day at the rink. The trophy isn't handed out on the first night."

The Mayhem kick off their home schedule on Friday, October 29th as they host the Fayetteville Marksmen, with puck drop scheduled for 7:35 PM EST. It's not too late to become a part of the team this season as tickets and sponsorship opportunities are still available. To join in on all the excitement, contact the Mayhem at 478.803.1592.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from October 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.