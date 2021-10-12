Mayhem Announce Gaetano Moirano Assistant Coach

MACON, G.A. - The Macon Mayhem of the Southern Professional Hockey League officially announced Gaetano Moirano as the team's next Assistant Coach on Tuesday morning.

"I coached Gaetano at a US junior development camp that Coach Paris was at as well," said Head Coach Zac Desjardins. "Moirano immediately stood out as one of the hardest working players I've ever seen, and we instantly hit it off. I followed his career through the Western League and throughout college and continued to be amazed at his work ethic and hockey intelligence."

"He's a human sponge when it comes to hockey," continued Desjardins. "He was involved with the Los Angeles Kings and seemed to learn a lot from the time he got to spend with their staff. It's weird to say a coach is coachable but that's exactly who he is. He's going to learn a lot and be able to provide some different feedback. He'll be the good cop to my bad cop. He'll be key in communication with players and helping one on one with video and all."

Moirano most recently served as a Hockey Development and Community Relations Coordinator with the Los Angeles Kings. His job was to facilitate the growth of the sport in the Los Angeles area by working with kids to help them learn the basics of the game.

Gaetano Moirano, more affectionately known as Coach G, is a native of Orland Park, Illinois. After having played at Midland University in the ACHA, Moirano graduated from the University of Nebraska Omaha. Currently, he is in the sports management master's program at West Virginia University.

"I'm very excited to be in Macon," said Moirano. "From my brief time here, everyone has been so nice; it's definitely a community that I'm excited to be apart of. I hope to be able to continue my efforts in growing the game here in middle Georgia and growing in my abilities as a coach."

"I'm excited about the makeup we have on the roster, " continued Moirano. " I think truly talented teams have multiple things they do well. So far, we have guys in camp who each can fit into different schemes and contribute on both ends of the ice. Rebuilding the core of the team will be one of our first goals as a coaching staff, and I believe we are well on our way to doing that."

Training camp is well under way with the Mayhem's regular season starting with a road matchup against the Knoxville Ice Bears this Friday, October 15th. The puck will drop at the Macon Coliseum for the first time in the 2021-22 season on October 29th as the Mayhem take on the Fayetteville Marksmen.

For more information on the upcoming season or 2021 - 2022 season tickets, visit www.maconmayhem.com or call the Mayhem front office at (478) 803-1592.

