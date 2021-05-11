Mayhem Announce Finals Home Dates and Times, $10 Seating Throughout

MACON, Ga. - The Macon Mayhem of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Tuesday announced home dates for the 2021 President's Cup Finals against the Pensacola Ice Flyers. Game 2 of the best-of-three championship series will be played on Saturday, May 15 at the Macon Centreplex, with a 7:30 PM EDT puck drop. Game 3 of the series, if necessary, will be at the Centreplex on Sunday, May 16, with a 4 PM EDT start time. In addition, the team has announced that all tickets for both games will be on sale for just $10, with the exception of glass seats and ice table suite seats.

The Mayhem will open up the series on the road. Game 1 will be played at the Pensacola Bay Center on Friday, May 14, with an 8:05 PM EDT scheduled start time.

As with the playoff game last Saturday, the Macon Coliseum will be opened to 100% capacity for the playoffs. However, socially distant seating will still remain available upon request to the Mayhem front office (contact information listed below).

With social distancing relaxed, a season high crowd of 2,340 saw the Mayhem advance to the Finals last Saturday night in a 2-1 come from behind win over the Huntsville Havoc, dispatching the defending SPHL champions two games to none in the opening round. On the other side of the league playoff bracket, the Ice Flyers defeated Knoxville, also by a two games to none margin, in their best-of-three matchup.

Tickets are now available for purchase for this weekend's games. They are available through ticketmaster.com or in person at the Macon Coliseum box office. Group ticket sales are also available by contacting the Mayhem front office.

In addition to this weekend's exciting conclusion of the season, the Mayhem are now offering season tickets for the 2021-22 season. For more information on group purchases, season tickets, or to request socially distant seating for this weekend's games, contact the Mayhem at 478.803.1592 or by email to Director of Game Operations and Community Relations Zack Smith at zsmith@maconmayhem.com.

