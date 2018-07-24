Mayhem Announce Familiar Face for Next Season

MACON, GA - The Macon Mayhem continue to add to a deep forward group on Tuesday, as Director of Hockey Operations Leo Thomas announced the signing of forward Derek Sutliffe.

Coach had this to say about the 26 year old forward, "I'm very excited we were able to get Derek signed in Macon. He's a complete player with a great attitude. With his high end skill set he will bolster our forward group." Coach Thomas went on to say, "He will fit right in with what we are building here in Macon."

The 26-year-old Sutliffe will be entering his second full season of professional hockey in 2018-19. He has played 36 games for the Mississippi RiverKings over the past two seasons, tallying 15 goals, 22 assists and 37 points in that span. He also played 33 games for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits last season, recording two goals and two assists.

Prior to his professional career, the Las Vegas, Nevada native spent four years at the NCAA Division III level for the College of St. Scholastica. In 111 games for the Saints, he had 35 goals, 43 assists and 78 points. The 6-1, 174-pound forward played junior hockey in the British Columbia Hockey league (BCHL) and North American Hockey League (NAHL).

