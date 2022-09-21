Mayhem Announce 2022-23 Promotional Nights

The Macon Mayhem is excited to announce the promotional nights for the 2022-23 season. All 28 regular season home games will be featured with a promotion at the Macon Coliseum.

Highlights include Muskogee Nation Night on Saturday, October 29 that features a specialty jersey worn by the team that ties back to the Muskogee Nation, the tribe who originally settled the Macon's Ocmulgee Mounds.

The Teddy Bear Toss, a hockey traditon across North American returns on December 10. Fans are encouraged to bring a teddy bear to the game to toss onto the ice after the Mayhem's first goal of the night. The bears are collected and donated to Local Children's Hospital, Methodist Home for Children & Youth, and the Bibb County Sheriff's Dept.

On December 17 the night will be themed at "How The Grinch Almost Stole Christmas. It will be a night filled with the holiday spirit and possibly some antics from the Grinch himself.

The Mayhem will help kick off the 2023 Cherry Blossom Festival on March 19 by participating in the Cherry Blossom Parade before heading over to the Macon Coliseum to offer fans a discounted ticket for Cherry Blossom Night.

Other nights include tributes to the US Military, First Responders, Health Care Workers, Educators, and the young people in the scouting community.

Learn more about the Macon Mayhem promotional nights by visiting www.maconmayhem.com/promotional-nights

Opening Night for the Mayhem is on Friday October 21 against the Huntsville Havoc.

The night will include a poster giveaway for fans coming through the gate.

Single game tickets will go on sale Thursday September 22. Learn more about single game tickets, flex packs, group and season tickets by visiting https://www.maconmayhem.com/ticket-central

