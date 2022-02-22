Mayhem and Ice Flyers Announce Schedule Changes

MACON, GA - Tuesday afternoon, the Macon Mayhem and Pensacola Ice Flyers announced a change in their playing schedules. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Pensacola Bay Center will not be able to provide an ice sheet in a safe and suitable manner for the presentation of professional hockey this upcoming weekend. As a result, the Macon Mayhem and Pensacola Ice Flyers game scheduled for Sunday, February 27th has been postponed.

As a result of this postponement, both teams have made the following schedule changes in accordance with the Southern Professional Hockey League office, the Pensacola Bay Center, and the Macon Coliseum. The game between Pensacola and Macon originally scheduled for Thursday, March 31st at the Macon Coliseum will now be played in the Pensacola Bay Center with a scheduled puck drop of 8:05 p.m. ET. The game originally scheduled for Sunday, February 27th will be rescheduled to Sunday, April 1oth at the Macon Coliseum with a scheduled puck drop of 4:00 p.m. ET.

If you have tickets for the game originally scheduled for March 31st at the Macon Coliseum, those tickets will be valid for the new game date on April 10th at the Macon Coliseum. If you are not able to attend the new date, you may reach out to the Macon Coliseum box office at 478-751-9232 to request a refund or replacement tickets to other select home games.

We appreciate your understanding during this unfortunate circumstance.

Schedule Changes

February 27 - Game Postponed

March 31 - At Pensacola - 8:05 p.m. ET

April 10 - At Home vs. Pensacola - 4:00 p.m. ET

