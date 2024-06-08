Mayala Gets His First TD as An Elk: CFL

June 8, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks YouTube Video







McLeod Bethel-Thompson connects with Hergy Mayala for a 22-yard touchdown, his first as a member of the Edmonton Elks!

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from June 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.