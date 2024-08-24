Maya Moore-Irons Jersey Officially in Lynx Rafters

August 24, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video







4x WNBA Champion Maya Moore-Irons #23 jersey officially hangs in the rafters at Target Center right where it belongs.

A legend on and off the court

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.