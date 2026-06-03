May Western Conference Player of the Month: A'ja Wilson

Published on June 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video







A'ja Wilson is DOMINATING the West

She eearned Kia Western Conference Player of the Month honors after averaging 24.8 PPG, 8.1 RPG, and 2.3 BPG!

#KiaPOTM | #WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.