WNBA Las Vegas Aces

May Western Conference Player of the Month: A'ja Wilson

Published on June 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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A'ja Wilson is DOMINATING the West

She eearned Kia Western Conference Player of the Month honors after averaging 24.8 PPG, 8.1 RPG, and 2.3 BPG!

#KiaPOTM | #WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.

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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 3, 2026


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