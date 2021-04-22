May Tickets on Sale Now

April 22, 2021 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Trenton Thunder News Release







The Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance Group, are excited to announce the promotional schedule for the month of May as Triple-A baseball comes to the capital region!

Below is the schedule of May promotional nights and giveaways to kick off the 2021 season:

- Tuesday, May 4 - Postgame Fireworks, presented by NJM Insurance Group

- Thursday, May 6 - Bud Light Koozies, presented by Bud Light (First 1,000 fans, ages 21+)

- Saturday, May 8 - Thunder Mystery Bobblehead (First 500 fans, ages 14+)

- Thursday, May 13 - Championship T-Shirt, presented by Aztec Graphics (First 1,000 fans, ages 5-13)

- Sunday, May 16 - Boomer's Birthday + Boomer/Cloudman Kids T-Shirt, presented by Kampus Klothes (First 1,000 fans, ages 5-13)

Thunder Value Days also continue during the 2021 season:

- Super Value Tuesdays - $1 Dogs & Kids Eat Free

- Wine Wednesdays - Half Priced Wine

- Thirsty Thursdays - Bud, Bud Light, & Michelob Ultra | $2 Drafts | $2.50 Aluminum Bottles

- Case's Pork Roll & Founders Fridays - $2 Pork Roll Sandwiches | All Day IPA - $4 Drafts & $5 Cans (19.2 oz)

- Kids Run the Bases Sundays - Presented by Penn Medicine & CHOP

Fans with a credit from 2020 can CLICK HERE to purchase tickets using their account credit.

Distribution of promotional items is for guests in attendance only, while supplies last. All promotions, dates, and giveaways are subject to change and/or cancellation.

