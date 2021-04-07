May Individual Game Tickets on Sale

Harrisburg Senators individual game tickets for May go on sale today, April 7, at 10:00 a.m. Tickets are available for purchase online at senatorsbaseball.com, over the phone during office hours or in person at the box office Monday through Friday 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Governor Wolf previously announced that beginning Monday, April 4, outdoor venues such as FNB Field will be limited to 50% capacity which along with social distancing restrictions limits the number of tickets available for each game. Tickets will be sold in pods of 2, 3, 4 or 6 tickets.

Fans purchasing tickets at the box office are required to wear a mask. Masks are also required to be worn throughout FNB Field except when actively eating or drinking. Hand sanitizer stations will be stationed throughout FNB Field for fans to sanitize their hands.

Individual game tickets for June are expected to go on sale the first week of May.

The Senators have previously released their 2021 promotional schedule which includes fireworks, bobblehead giveaways, and more.

The Senators offices are open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily during the offseason. The 2021 home opener is Tuesday, May 11, against the Richmond Flying Squirrels. For information about Sensylvania Club Season Memberships please call the Senators at 717-231-4444 or visit the Senators online at www.senatorsbaseball.com. You can find the Senators on Facebook at facebook.com/senatorsbaseball or @hbgsenators on Twitter.

