May 4, 2021 - Opening Night - Carolina Mudcats Game Information

May 4, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Carolina Mudcats News Release







FAYETTEVILLE WOODPECKERS (HOUSTON ASTROS) at CAROLINA MUDCATS (MILWAUKEE BREWERS)

Tuesday, May 4, 2021 | 7:00 PM | Game 1, Home Game 1 | Five County Stadium | Zebulon, NC

Overall Record: CAR: 0-0; FAY: 0-0

Streaks: CAR: -; FAY: -

Last 10 Games: CAR: 0-0, FAY: 0-0

Home Record: CAR: 0-0; FAY: 0-0

Road Record: CAR: 0-0; FAY: 0-0

Division Record: CAR: 0-0; FAY: 0-0

Current Series: 0-0 (of 6)

Season Series v. OPP: 0-0 (of 4)

CAR v. OPP: 0-0 @CAR (12), 0-0 @OPP (12)

All-Time Overall v. OPP: 9-11

All-Time Home v. OPP: 5-5

All-Time Away v. OPP: 4-6

UPCOMING PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS...

TUE, 5/4 vs. FAY, 7:00 PM: FAY RHP Cesar Gomez at CAR RHP Jhoan Cruz

WED, 5/5 vs. FAY, 7:00 PM: FAY RHP Mark Moclair at CAR RHP Caden Lemons

THU, 5/6 vs. FAY, 7:00 PM: FAY RHP Christian Mejias at CAR RHP TJ Shook

FRI, 5/7 vs. FAY, 7:00 PM: FAY RHP Jaime Melendez at CAR RHP Justin Bullock

SAT, 5/8 vs. FAY, 5:00 PM: FAY RHP Angel Macuare at CAR LHP Brandon Knarr

SUN, 5/9 vs. FAY, 1:00 PM: FAY RHP Misael Tamarez at CAR TBA

TONIGHT: The Mudcats officially begin the 2021 season tonight with game one of a six game home series versus the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. Tonight's game is the first of 120 games overall in 2021 and the first of 24 between the Mudcats and Woodpeckers (12 home/12 away).

ICYMI: The Mudcats lost the 2020 season due to COVID-19... The Mudcats, however, finished the 2019 season at 65-74 and seventh overall in, what was, the club's final season in the 10-team Carolina League. Despite the lackluster finish, the Mudcats did see catcher Mario Feliciano earn the Carolina League's MVP award and starter Noah Zavolas earn the CL's Pitcher of the Year award.

ABOUT THE LAST ONE: The Mudcats fell to 65-73 overall with yesterday's 3-1 loss to the Red Sox; matching last season's overall record as the 2018 team finished the year going 65-73 overall. The Mudcats have finished below .500 in each of the last two seasons and below .500 19 times in the club's 29 season history.

OPENING NIGHT: The Mudcats are 16-13 all-time on opening night, including an 8-3 record at home and 8-11 record on the road... The Mudcats additionally went 11-10 on opening night during the club's Southern League era (1991-2011) and 5-3 during the club's Carolina League era (2012-2019). The Mudcats lost the 2019 opener 6-4 on 4/4/19 at Down East... The Mudcats are 2-3 on opening night since 2015.

VS. FAYETTEVILLE: The Mudcats are 9-11 (H: 5-5, A: 4-6) all-time against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. The Woodpeckers won the first ever meeting between the two teams 6-1 in Zebulon at Five County Stadium. The Mudcats, however, won the first ever game played at Fayetteville's new home stadium 7-5 on 4/18/19 at SEGRA Stadium.... Fayetteville Hitting Coach Sean Godfrey is a former Mudcat having played for Carolina during the 2015 (62 G, .304/.331/.425, .756 OPS, 5 HR, 22 RBI) and 2016 (14 G, .269/.296/.423, .719 OPS, 1 HR, 7 RBI) seasons.

THE TOP 30: The Mudcats begin the 2021 season with four players highly rated in Baseball America's Top 30 Brewers prospects list. Those players include shortstop Freddy Zamora (No. 6), catcher Zavier Warren (No. 9), pitcher Abner Uribe (No. 22) and outfielder Joey Wiemer (No. 26). Outfielder Micah Bello, meanwhile, is the No. 28 ranked prospect in the Milwaukee farm system per MLB.com.

HOW THEY'RE BUILT: The initial 2021 roster features 29 active players. The new Low-A East league rules allows for 30 players, five more than in years past. Of the 29 active players... 12 were drafted out of four-year universities, one was selected from a junior college baseball program, & eight were selected out of their respective high schools. Additionally, five were signed out of the Dominican Republic, one from Venezuela, one from Australia and one from Cuba.

#MAJORLEAGUEMUDCATS: MLB Opening Day 2021 saw a total of 27 former Mudcats assigned to active rosters across MLB to start the 2021 season. Six of those 27 started the season on Milwaukee's active roster, including Corbin Burnes (2017), Freddy Peralta (2017), Devin Williams (2018), Keston Hiura (2018) and Drew Rasmussen (2019). (Full list: BAL: Shawn Armstrong, Cole Sulser, Adam Plutko... NYY: Aroldis Chapman, Gio Urshela... TB: Yandy Diaz, Joey Wendle... CHW: Yasmani Grandal... DET: Miguel Cabrera... SEA: Dylan Moore... ATL: AJ Minter, Dansby Swanson... MIA: Jesus Aguilar, Miguel Rojas... NYM: Francisco Lindor... PHI: Didi Gregorius... CHC: Tony Wolters... CIN: Lucas Sims, Tyler Naquin... PIT: Erik Gonzalez... STL: Andrew Miller... SD: Trent Grisham)

ROYS: Former 2019 Mudcats pitcher Devin Williams was named the 2020 National League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year. Williams totaled 53 strikeouts and a 0.33 ERA over 27.0 with Milwaukee last season. He was additionally named the NL Reliever of the Year.

FORMER MUDCATS TO EARN ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

PLAYER LG YEAR YR w/CAR

Jason Jennings NL 2002 2000/01

Dontrelle Willis NL 2003 2003

Chris Coghlan NL 2009 2008

Devin Williams NL 2020 2019

TO THE SHOW: Former 2017 Mudcats outfield Corey Ray was recalled from the alternate training site on 4/24 and made his Major League debut with the Brewers the same day. Ray was the first former Mudcat to debut in MLB this season. Former 2019 Mudcats catcher Mario Feliciano (2019 Carolina MVP) made his MLB debut on 5/1 and 2018 Mudcats pitcher Alec Bettinger debuted on 5/2.

MANAGER: Joe Ayrault is in his fifth season as Mudcats manager (203-212)... Ayrault's 203 managerial victories are the most on Carolina's all-time managerial wins list. Ayrault enters the 2021 season tied for the most games managed in team history having managed 415 games in Carolina; tying him with current Cincinnati Reds Manager David Bell who managed the Mudcats from 2009 through 2011. A product of the famed Sarasota High School baseball program, Ayrault is entering his 12th season as a manager in Milwaukee's farm system and 15th season as a manager in Minor League Baseball. Overall, Ayrault owns a 766-891 (.462) career record as a Minor League manager including his time as a manager in the Cincinnati Reds system.

THE MUDCATS...

... have played in Zebulon, NC since 1991.

... have played at Five County Stadium since 1991.

... are currently in their first season at the Low-A Level.

... are in their first season as members of Low-A East.

... have been an affiliate of the Brewers since 2017.

... have been under the ownership of the Brewers since 10/17.

... played in the Carolina League from 2012-2019 (8 seasons).

... played in the Southern League from 1991-2011 (21 seasons).

... have not made the playoffs since the 2008 season.

... did not reach the playoffs during their Carolina League era.

