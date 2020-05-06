May 31st Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game at Sahlen Field Postponed

The 2nd Micah Hyde Charity Softball game presented by West Herr that had been scheduled to be played at Sahlen Field on Sunday, May 31st has been postponed due to the COVID-19 virus.

The organizers of the Micah Hyde Charity Softball game are hopeful that the event will be able to be rescheduled for later this summer or early fall and are currently working on a new date for this year's game. A new date and more details will be shared as soon as that information is available.

"I am bummed we need to postpone the softball game this year due to COVID-19. We were all looking forward to getting together as a team and hanging out with the fans again but understand the safety of everyone involved is our top priority. We will reschedule as soon as we can. Thank you for understanding and stay safe!," said Micah Hyde.

"We need to ensure we have a safe environment for all fans and players and need to line-up a date that works into the Bills training camp schedule, which has yet to be announced," said Lammi Sports Management representative Carley Sanfilippo.

The NFL has stated that no on-field training can be done until all 32 teams in the league open their facilities. Since the charity softball game is scheduled around a Buffalo Bills camp in May and some teams will not be allowed into their facilities until after May 31, the game will have to be postponed due to no players being available for it.

All tickets that have already been purchased for the Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game will be valid for the to-be-determined rescheduled date. The game and all ticket sales will benefit Micah Hyde's IMagINe For Youth Foundation. For more information, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com.

