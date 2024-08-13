Sports stats



New York Red Bulls

Maxi Moralez EQUALIZER Puts @newyorkcityfc 1-1 vs. Tigres!

August 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York Red Bulls YouTube Video


Check out the New York Red Bulls Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

Major League Soccer Stories from August 13, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central