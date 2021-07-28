Max Milosek Returns for 2021-22 Season
July 28, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo has announced the signing of Max Milosek for the 2021-22 season. Milosek is the second Havoc player to sign joining Nolan Kaiser ahead of the 2021-22 season.
Milosek, 28, returns for his fourth season in the Rocket City after a 2020 season that saw him start 25 games while posting a .905 save percentage. The 2019-20 2nd All-SPHL goaltender is fourth all-time in games played by a Havoc goalie. During his time in Huntsville, the Lapeer, MI native has recorded a .916 save percentage along with over 55 wins.
Milosek helped lead the Havoc to the President's Cup championship in 2018-19, securing Playoff MVP in his rookie year.
