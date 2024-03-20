Max Johnson Returned to Marksmen from Heartlanders

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the return of forward Max Johnson from the ECHL's Iowa Heartlanders.

Johnson, 25, started the season with Fayetteville and put up 17 points (9+8) in 20 games. During his time with Iowa, the center recorded six points (3+3) in 29 games.

In a subsequent roster move, forward Tyson Gilmour has been released.

Johnson and the Marksmen are on the road for four-straight games before returning to the Crown Coliseum April 5 and 6.

Single-game tickets to all remaining 2023-24 home games are available at marksmenhockey.com.

