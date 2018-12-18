Max Dutto Signed by Rangers

Marion, IL - The Southern Illinois Miners announce that shortstop Max Dutto has been signed by the Texas Rangers, making him the fourth Miners player to sign with a major league organization this year as well as the 54th MLB signee in the team's history.

Dutto signed with the Miners mid-season this year, and played in 45 games at shortstop with five doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs at the plate. The Danville, California native, who began the season with the Traverse City Beach Bums, helped strengthen the Miners' defense on the infield, committing only five errors in over 385 innings at the premium position for a .973 fielding percentage.

Prior to his time in the Frontier League, Dutto played two years with the Chicago White Sox organization. He was drafted by the White Sox in the ninth round of the 2016 MLB Draft after a standout senior season at Menlo College in California.

"We are all very happy for Max and this new opportunity with the Rangers," Miners manager Mike Pinto said. "Max did a great job of solidifying the shortstop position for us defensively last year, and I know how hard he is working this off-season. We wish him nothing but the best."

