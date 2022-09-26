Max Coatta Returns for 2022-23 Season

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) -The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames announced on Monday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that forward Max Coatta has been signed for the 2022-23 season.

"I'm very excited to be coming back to Rapid this season," Coatta said. "The culture that was established last season is something that I want to continue to be a part of. We have a group that is hungry for more and I can't wait to get started."

Coatta returns to Rapid City where he set career-highs in goals, assists and points during the 2021-22 season. In his third year as a pro, he recorded 23 goals and 29 assists over 63 games played. Coatta's 23 goals were tied for second-most on the team and his 54 points were the fourth-most.

"We could not be more excited to have Max back in Rapid City," Rush head coach and general manager Scott Burt said. "Last season was a breakout for him in which he took his game to another level. He took a chance coming to us and all he did was continue to grow his game. He will continue to take on a leadership role and be looked upon to continue to drive our players both on and off the ice. He is a complete pro and we are lucky to have him back in the mix for this upcoming year."

A native of Minnetonka, Minnesota, the 28-year-old Coatta also appeared in six games for the Tucson Roadrunners in the AHL, where he recorded one assist.

