Mavs Drop Game Two in OT at Tulsa, Series Shifts to Independence

April 14, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





TULSA, Ok. - The Kansas City Mavericks lost by a score of 3-2 in overtime to the Tulsa Oilers in Game Two of the Mountain Division Semifinals of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Smile Direct Club. Alex Dostie scored the game winner for Tulsa 8:54 into the first overtime period.

At the 8:06 mark of the first period, the Mavericks forced an offensive zone turnover and Kansas City forward Corey Durocher beat Tulsa goaltender Devin Williams to give the Mavericks the 1-0 lead. The goal was Durocher's second of the series. Mark Cooper and Jared VanWormer assisted on the opening score. The 1-0 lead held through the end of the period, with Tulsa outshooting Kansas City, 13-7.

Mavs forward Joey Sides doubled the Mavericks lead with 6:54 left in the second period, stuffing home a rebound to give the Mavericks a 2-0 lead. The goal was assisted by Greg Betzold and C.J. Eick. Through two periods, the Oilers outshot Kansas City 28-22.

Tulsa got on the board at the 6:49 mark of the third period, when Adam Pleskach collected a loose puck and found the back of the net, cutting the Mavericks lead to 2-1. Mike McKee and Chris Forney picked up the assists on the goal. The Oilers tied the game at 2-2 with 8:05 left in regulation on a goal from Jared Thomas. Steven Kaunisto and Ian McNulty assisted on the goal. The third period ended with both teams locked at 2-2, sending the game into a sudden death overtime period.

Steven Perfetto won the game 8:54 into the first overtime period on a goal assisted by Alex Dostie.

Mavericks goaltender Mason McDonald finished Game Two with 42 saves on 45 shots.

The best-of-seven series now shifts to Independence where the Mavericks will host games three, four and five of the series.

Mountain Division Semifinals (Series tied, 1-1)

Game One: 6-4, Kansas City - KC leads series, 1-0

Game Two: 3-2 (OT), Tulsa - Series tied, 1-1

Game Three: April 17 at Kansas City

Game Four: April 19 at Kansas City

Game Five: April 20 at Kansas City

Game Six: April 23 at Tulsa*

Game Seven: April 24 at Tulsa*

(*if necessary)

Playoff tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com. For more information, please visit kcmavericks.com.

