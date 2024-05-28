Mavis Graves Named FSL Pitcher of the Week

After throwing 6.0 shutout innings of one-hit ball for the second-straight week, Threshers left-hander Mavis Graves has been named Florida State League Pitcher of the Week for his stellar outing in Port. St. Lucie on Saturday night. Graves earned his third-straight victory against the St. Lucie Mets, striking out nine batters in 6.0 shutout innings with just one hit and two walks allowed. It is Graves' first weekly honor of the season, but his second consecutive outing in which he has held the opponent to just one hit and two walks.

Over the last two weeks, Graves has been dominant on the mound for the Threshers. He came in as a reliever for his first time as a pro during the Threshers last home stand and allowed one unearned run on one hit in the victory. Over his past two outings, Graves has not allowed an earned run in 12.0 innings of work with 19 strikeouts. The Threshers enter the final week of May with 32 wins, the most among any minor league team under AAA, and own the best win percentage (.711) in all of minor league baseball. Graves' standout performance helped the Threshers to five-straight victories on the road against the Mets, and they return home on Tuesday night to begin a six-game series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers at BayCare Ballpark. For tickets please visit threshersbaseball.com/tickets.

