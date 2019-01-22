Mavericks to Host Joint Practice with Disabled Veterans Hockey Team

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks will be hosting a joint practice and meet-and-greet with the KC Warriors, a hockey team made up of disabled military veterans, on Thursday, January 24. This event is part of the Mavericks Military Appreciation Weekend celebration. The Mavericks will welcome the KC Warriors team onto the ice at 10:45 a.m. for a joint practice and then give a tour of the Mavericks locker room and team facilities in the arena. The Warriors will also be joined by uniformed US Army Reserves 325th members during the event. Practice will be held on the ice at the main arena bowl at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

The Warriors are also hosting a game at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena against the visiting Minnesota Warriors, another disabled veterans hockey team. The game will be played at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 26 and all those in attendance are welcome to join in a postgame reception at The President's Club. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the KC Warriors.

The Mavericks welcome the Utah Grizzlies to Silverstein Eye Centers Arena for a two-game weekend set Friday, January 25 and Saturday, January 26. This weekend, the Mavericks will be saluting our armed forces and active duty, veteran and retired military members for Military Appreciation Weekend. Special ticket offers are available to those who served or are currently serving in the military. Please visit kcmavericks.com/government for more information.

