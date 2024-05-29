Mavericks to Face Florida Everblades in Kelly Cup Finals

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - After the best regular season in franchise history and the fifth-best season in ECHL history, the Kansas City Mavericks now know their Kelly Cup Finals opponent.

After their Game 6 win in the Eastern Conference Finals, the two-time defending Kelly Cup Champion Florida Everblades will face the Mavericks in the best-of-seven ECHL championship series.

There are countless Kansas City and Florida connections, most notably Mavericks GM and Head Coach, Tad O'Had.

O'Had spent seven seasons as an assistant and associate coach for the Everblades before coming to Kansas City.

Mavericks team captain Jake Jaremko and alternate captain Jake McLaughlin were members of the Everblades during the 2021-22 season.

Additionally, Mavericks skaters David Cotton and Justin MacPherson played for the Everblades this season.

Below is a breakdown of the full seven-game Kelly Cup Finals schedule:

2024 Kelly Cup Finals, Kansas City Mavericks vs. Florida Everblades.

Game 1: Friday, May 31, 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena.

Game 2: Saturday, June 1, 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena

Game 3: Wednesday, June 5, 6:30 PM CT, at Florida

Game 4: Friday, June 7, 6:30 PM CT, at Florida

Game 5*: Saturday, June 8, 6:00 PM CT, at Florida

Game 6*: Monday, June 10, 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena.

Game 7*: Wednesday, June 12, 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena.

*if necessary

Kansas City won their first-ever Western Conference title on Monday on home ice over the Toledo Walleye. Including the regular season, the Mavericks are 66-15-4-2 this season. Seventy wins this season would give the Mavericks their first Kelly Cup title in franchise history.

Tickets for the Kelly Cup Finals at Cable Dahmer Arena are on sale now at 816-252-7825 or kcmavericks.com/tickets.

