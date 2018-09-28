Mavericks Sign Forwards Matt Robertson, David Dziurzynski for 2018-19 Season

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Kansas City Mavericks head coach John-Scott Dickson announced Friday the signings of forwards Matt Robertson and David Dziurzynski for the 2018-19 season.

Robertson, 26, rejoins the Mavericks for the third-straight season after posting a career year in 2017-18 with 45 points (26g, 19a). The forward battled through injuries for nearly half the season, finishing his second ECHL campaign with a scoring clip of 1.10 points per game, best on the Mavericks.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound forward is poised to enter his third season as a profession, having played all but two games of his professional career with the Mavericks. He was hampered by injuries in his 2016-17 rookie campaign, but with 71 games played in his career he now has totals of 58 points on 32 goals and 26 assists with a plus-17 rating.

The Rohnert Park, California native played for Ferris State University during his collegiate career, a teammate of fellow Maverick Jared VanWormer. While with the Bulldogs, Robertson won a conference championship during his senior season (2015-16) and was a two-time All-Academic WCHA selection.

The left-hand shot looks to build on a strong scoring season that saw him find the back of the net a team-leading 26 times in 2017-18.

"I'm excited to be back in Kansas City and to play in the best atmosphere in the ECHL," said Robertson.

Dziurzynski, 28, brings a strong resume with him to the Mavericks that includes 26 NHL games, all with the Ottawa Senators. He has also played in 387 AHL contests, totaling 137 points (50g, 87a) and 542 penalty minutes in the American Hockey League.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound forward is the older brother of fellow Maverick Darian Dziurzynski, who signed with Kansas City earlier this summer. The elder Dziurzynski got his first taste of ECHL action last season, joining the Florida Everblades for 19 regular-season and 18 postseason games.

The Lloydminster, Alberta native is set to enter his ninth professional season, a tenure that has been spent mostly in the American Hockey League but with 26 games in the NHL and 50 games in the DEL, where he skated in 2016-17.

The left-hand shot won a Calder Cup with the Binghamton Senators in the 2010-11 season and helped guide the Everblades to the Brabham Cup, awarded to the ECHL team that finishes with the most points in the regular season, last year.

"I'm excited to play for the Mavericks and to help the team compete for the Kelly Cup," said Dziurzynski.

The Mavericks begin preseason camp on Monday and will hold the annual intrasquad scrimmage, free and open to the public, Wednesday at 6:15 p.m.

The team has a pair of exhibition contests at Allen on Friday, Oct. 5 and Saturday, Oct. 6 and will open the regular season against the Americans at home on Friday, Oct. 12.

Single-game tickets, mini packs and season tickets for the upcoming season are all on sale.

