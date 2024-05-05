Mavericks Look to Take 2-0 Series Lead this Afternoon

May 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - After a physical 4-2 win in Game 1 last night, the Kansas City Mavericks and Idaho Steelheads meet in Game 2 of the Mountain Division Finals at 4:05 this afternoon at a packed Cable Dahmer Arena. Kansas City is looking to take a 2-0 series lead and win their sixth-straight postseason contest.

The Mavericks had a sellout crowd last night and are expecting more of the same today in Independence.

WHAT: Game 2, Mountain Division Finals; Kansas City Mavericks vs. Idaho Steelheads.

WHEN: Today at 4:05 PM.

WHERE: Cable Dahmer Arena; 19100 E Valley View Parkway, Independence, MO 64055

Limited tickets remain for this afternoon at //kcmavericks.com/tickets or by calling 816-252-7825.

