Mavericks Host Western Conference Finals Game 4 Tomorrow Night
May 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - For the first time in nearly three weeks, the Kansas City Mavericks are back on home ice for a postseason game.
The best hockey team in Kansas City's history will face the Toledo Walleye on Friday night at 7:05 PM in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals at Cable Dahmer Arena.
The Mavericks need to win two of the potential four remaining games this series at Cable Dahmer Arena to advance to their first Kelly Cup Finals in franchise history.
WHO: Western Conference Finals Game 4, Kansas City Mavericks vs. Toledo Walleye.
WHEN: Friday, May 24, 7:05 PM
WHERE: Cable Dahmer Arena, 19100 E Valley View Parkway, Independence, Mo., 64055
2024 Western Conference Finals, Kansas City Mavericks vs. Toledo Walleye
Game 4: Friday, 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena.
Game 5: Saturday, 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena.
Game 6*: Monday, 4:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena.
Game 7*: Wednesday, 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena.
*if necessary
Limited tickets for the Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals at Cable Dahmer Arena are available at 816-252-7825 or //kcmavericks.com/tickets.
