Mavericks Bring Back Forward Cole Coskey

June 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced today that the organization has signed forward Cole Coskey, with the 24-year-old will returning for his second session with the organization.

"We are grateful to have Cole Coskey coming back to Kansas City," said Mavericks General Manager and Head Coach, Tad O'Had. "He had a very strong year with us and we are looking forward to seeing what he will do this season. He is an electric player and an elite level goal scorer in the ECHL who has contributed throughout the lineup and has made an impact on special teams.

"His defensive side of the game doesn't get enough positive attention," O'Had continued. "He battles, competes at a high energy level every night and is a leader in the room. We are looking forward to an exciting year ahead with Cole."

A Zion, Ill., native, Coskey was one of the Mavericks biggest offensive weapons in 2022-23, scoring 20 goals and adding 16 assists in 56 regular season games. Coskey also skated in all six postseason contests for Kansas City, adding an assist to his season. Coskey's 20 goals ranked No. 3 on the team and his 36 points were the fourth-most among all Mavericks skaters. Additionally, Coskey played in three AHL games with the Milwaukee Admirals.

Coskey and the Mavericks return to the ice to open the 2023-24 ECHL season on October 20 at the Wichita Thunder and will be back at Cable Dahmer Arena the following night, October 21, at 6:05 PM for their home opener. Season tickets are on sale now at the Mavericks ticket office at 816-252-7825 or kcmavericks.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.