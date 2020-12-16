Mavericks Announce Salvation Army Night at Cable Dahmer Arena

December 16, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced Wednesday that Salvation Army Night will be hosted during the Home Opener on Friday, December 18.

The Mavericks host the Indy Fuel on Friday, December 18 at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena. The Salvation Army will be located at both entrances with red kettles and collection bins for winter clothing items. We are asking Mavs Country to bring coats, gloves, scarves, and of course some spare change! For all clothing donation methods, new items are preferred.

Let's help Salvation Army in its efforts to rescue Christmas this holiday season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 16, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.