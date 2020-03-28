Mavericks Announce 2020 Mac Awards Recipients
March 28, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced the winners of their annual Mac Awards for the 2019-20 season. The awards honor players, coaches and Mavs personnel for achievements on and off the ice as well as honoring the goal, hit, save and moment of the year.
Best Goal
CJ Eick - November 18 vs. Allen Americans
Best Hit
Loren Ulett - January 31 vs. Tulsa Oilers
Best Save
Tyler Parsons - December 7 vs. Fort Wayne Komets
Best Moment
Kohl Schultz's first career coaching win vs. Tulsa on January 31
Bob Klem Hockey Ambassador Award
Rocco Carzo - For his contributions to youth hockey in the Kansas City area
Team MVP
Goaltender Tyler Parsons
Maverick of the Year
Interim Head Coach Kohl Schultz
