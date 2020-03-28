Mavericks Announce 2020 Mac Awards Recipients

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced the winners of their annual Mac Awards for the 2019-20 season. The awards honor players, coaches and Mavs personnel for achievements on and off the ice as well as honoring the goal, hit, save and moment of the year.

Best Goal

CJ Eick - November 18 vs. Allen Americans

Best Hit

Loren Ulett - January 31 vs. Tulsa Oilers

Best Save

Tyler Parsons - December 7 vs. Fort Wayne Komets

Best Moment

Kohl Schultz's first career coaching win vs. Tulsa on January 31

Bob Klem Hockey Ambassador Award

Rocco Carzo - For his contributions to youth hockey in the Kansas City area

Team MVP

Goaltender Tyler Parsons

Maverick of the Year

Interim Head Coach Kohl Schultz

