Mavericks Add Pascal Laberge Via Coachella Valley

October 8, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks, proud affiliate of the AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds and NHL's Seattle Kraken, announce the addition of Pascal Laberge to their training camp roster.

Laberge has been assigned to the team by Coachella Valley after the Mavericks acquired his ECHL playing rights via trade with the Maine Mariners.

The former 2nd round draft pick (36th overall) of the Philadelphia Flyers has spent the first 4 years of his professional career splitting time between the AHL and ECHL. Last season the 24-year-old forward piled up 40 points in 40 games with the Maine Mariners.

Laberge will join Coachella Valley contracted players Nick Pastujov and Hugo Roy in Kansas City for training camp which begins Monday October 10th. The Mavericks begin the 2022-23 season at home on October 22nd against the Tulsa Oilers. Tickets are available by visiting kcmavericks.com or by calling the box office at 816-252-7825.

