Mavericks Acquire Defenseman Jimmy Mazza Via Trade with Orlando

December 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks have acquired defenseman Jimmy Mazza from the Orlando Solar Bears in exchange for forward Andrew Coxhead.

"We are always looking to improve our team in every area," said General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had. "Jimmy Mazza is a reliable defenseman with valuable ECHL experience. He's a vocal leader and has performed well in Orlando. We're confident he will strengthen our already solid defensive core. Additionally, we wish Andrew Coxhead all the best in Orlando."

Jimmy Mazza, 30, brings a strong blend of experience and leadership to Kansas City. The Kings Park, New York native is currently in his sixth professional season and fifth full campaign in the ECHL. Before the trade, Mazza played 21 games for the Solar Bears this season, contributing one goal and four assists for five points. His 2023-24 season was a career highlight, as he tallied seven goals and 17 assists over 69 games. Mazza's leadership was evident during his time in Orlando, where he wore an assistant captain's "A."

Throughout his ECHL career, Mazza has recorded 53 points and maintained a +14 rating across 252 regular-season games. His postseason experience includes 11 games, during which he contributed two points. In addition to Orlando, Mazza has suited up for the Adirondack Thunder and Reading Royals.

Mazza's hockey journey includes a standout collegiate career at Canisius College, where he posted 68 points in 141 games and served as an assistant captain in his senior season. Before college, Mazza earned USPHL Premier Defenseman of the Year honors during the 2014-15 season thanks to a dominant 49-point performance in 50 junior hockey games.

Heading to the Solar Bears is forward Andrew Coxhead, 24, from Bedford, Nova Scotia. Coxhead joined the Mavericks during the 2024 offseason and appeared in 14 games, recording three points. Before his time in Kansas City, Coxhead spent three years at Saint Mary's University.

ECHL Stories from December 5, 2024

