Maverick Visits the Pensacola Area

April 29, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release





***SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE PRACTICED***

Maverick is visiting the Pensacola area over the first few weeks of May! Get a little taste of Ice Flyers hockey and have Maverick come brighten your day or your kids' day!

Click PensacolaIceFlyers.com/MaverickVisit to sign up for a free visit from Maverick!

Spots are limited and will fill up fast! Sign up now!

- OUR MASCOT, MAVERICK, WILL BE WITH ONE ICE FLYERS STAFF MEMBER, AND WE WILL FOLLOW ALL SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES.

- WE WILL PARK A SHORT DISTANCE AWAY AND WALK TO YOUR PLACE.

- WE WILL KNOCK OR RING YOUR DOORBELL, BACK AWAY FROM THE DOOR AND WAIT FOR YOU TO COME OUT.

- WE ENCOURAGE FANS TO MAKE SIGNS AND BE READY FOR SOME PICTURES WITH MAVERICK IN THE BACKGROUND OR IN THE FOREFRONT.

- THE ICE FLYERS STAFF MEMBER CAN TAKE PICTURES AND EMAIL THEM TO YOU WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS PROVIDED SHORTLY AFTER THE VISIT.

- IF SPOTS FILL UP AND YOU SUBMIT YOUR FORM, WE WILL PLACE YOU AS ONE OF THE FIRSTS FOR THAT ZONE SHOULD WE DO THIS AGAIN LATER IN THE SUMMER.

