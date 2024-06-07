Mauro Eustáquio Reflects on Opportunity to be York United Interim Head Coach

June 7, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

York United FC YouTube Video







"It's something that not only myself but this club can build on."

York United FC assistant coach and former Canada youth international Mauro Eustáquio reflects on his opportunity to be the club's interim head coach before now working with Benjamín Mora

OneSoccer

