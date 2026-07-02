Mauro Eustáquio on Emotions After Brother's World Cup Winner for CanMNT
Published on July 2, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Inter Toronto FC YouTube Video
The Inter Toronto head coach on what it was like to watch his brother score the biggest goal in men's national team history against South Africa. -- Watch the CPL live on OneSoccer
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