Mauro Eustáquio on CanMNT, World Cup Vibes at Canada Soccer House: CPL Newsroom Pres. by Volkswagen

Published on June 17, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video







In a special episode of the CPL Newsroom presented by Volkswagen, Charlie and Mitchell were joined by Inter Toronto coach Mauro Eustáquio at the VW Locker Room at Canada Soccer House Toronto.

The crew chatted World Cup Fever in Canada, shared stories of Canada's first match in Toronto, and offered up a few hot takes for the rest of the tournament.

-- Watch the CPL live on OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from June 17, 2026

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