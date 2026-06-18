Mauro Eustáquio Is a Proud Big Brother

Published on June 18, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Inter Toronto FC YouTube Video







On location at the VW Locker Room at Canada Soccer House in Toronto

Inter Toronto head coach (and Stephen's older brother) Mauro Eustáquio joined the CPL Newsroom presented by Volkswagen!

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Canadian Premier League Stories from June 18, 2026

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