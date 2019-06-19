Mauricio Rips Pinch-Hit Double in SAL All-Star Game

June 19, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release





CHARLESTON, WV - Columbia shortstop Ronny Mauricio wasted no time making his presence known at the South Atlantic League All-Star Game on Tuesday night. The 18-year-old entered the game as a pinch-hitter with one out in the top of the sixth. Mauricio unloaded on the first pitch he saw, ripping a double into right field. Mauricio scored a batter later when Charleston outfielder Brandon Lockridge dinged a two-run homer to left. The two runs were the only runs scored for the Southern Division All-Stars on the night, and the squad ultimately fell to the Northern Division All-Stars, 6-2.

While Mauricio was the only Fireflies player represented in the mid-summer classic, he was not alone in Charleston. Columbia Pitching Coach Royce Ring took over the same role on the coaching staff of the Southern Division team. Ring's presence came in lieu of the first time in four years that the Southern Division's All-Star roster was without a Fireflies pitcher.

Doran Turchin (Delmarva) was named the MVP of the All-Star Game. The Shorebirds' outfielder smoked a double with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth. The two-bagger cleared the bases and gave the Northern Division the lead for good entering the final frame.

Columbia begins the second half on Thursday against Asheville. First pitch of the series opener is set for 7:05 ET. You can listen to the action starting at 6:45 ET at FireFliesLivestream.com. You can also watch live at MiLB.TV.

Tickets for the 2019 season are on sale now. Visit ColumbiaFireflies.com, the Segra Park ticket office or call (803) 726-4487 for more information.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.