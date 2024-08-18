Mauricio Pochettino to USMNT? a New Era for US Soccer

August 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video







Mauricio Pochettino reportedly agrees to become USMNT Head Coach.

For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com

#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #futbol #usmnt #pochettino

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.