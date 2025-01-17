Sports stats



Mauricio Pochettino Talks MLS and USMNT with Diego Valeri

January 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video


USMNT Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino sits down with MLS Season Pass reporter Diego Valeri to talk MLS and leading the United States Men's National Team.

