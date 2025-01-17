Mauricio Pochettino Talks MLS and USMNT with Diego Valeri
January 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
USMNT Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino sits down with MLS Season Pass reporter Diego Valeri to talk MLS and leading the United States Men's National Team.
