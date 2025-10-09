Mauricio Pochettino Drops An Update LIVE from USMNT Training Session: Club&Country
Published on October 9, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Check out the Major League Soccer Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from October 9, 2025
- Fans Encouraged to Arrive Early as Sounders FC Unveils Leagues Cup 2025 Championship Banner Ahead of Fan Appreciation Match on Saturday, October 11 - Seattle Sounders FC
- Celebrate Fan Appreciation Night Presented by Chase and the Final Regular Season Match at Chase Stadium - Inter Miami CF
- Julián Fernández Ranked No. 16 in MLS 2025 22 Under 22 Class - New York City FC
- Join Us for a Special Tribute to Jordi Alba's Legendary Career this Saturday at Chase Stadium - Inter Miami CF
- Why Kristijan Kahlina Is the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year (Again) - Charlotte FC
- Why Idan Toklomati Is the MLS Young Player of the Year - Charlotte FC
- Audi Field to Host College Football Game Between Howard University and Norfolk State University Presented by AT&T on November 22 - D.C. United
- LAFC Defeats Toronto FC 2-0 for Sixth Straight Win in Regular Season Home Finale - Los Angeles FC
- Los Angeles FC (2) - Toronto FC (0) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.