Mauricio & Peroza Power Brooklyn to 9-6 Win
August 24, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release
CONEY ISLAND, NY - Jose Peroza and Ronny Mauricio had monster performances to lead the Brooklyn Cyclones, the High-A affiliate of the New York Mets, to a come-from-behind 9-6 victory over the Aberdeen IronBirds Tuesday night at Maimonides Park.
Win: Ruibal (2-1) | Loss: Stauffer (0-1) | Save: Taveras (2)
Cyclones HR: Mauricio (17), Peroza (4)
Attn: 1,626
KEY PLAYS
*Jose Peroza's three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh capped a four-run inning where Brooklyn took a 9-6 lead against Aberdeen after entering the inning down 6-5. *
Aberdeen reversed the 5-4 deficit with two runs in the top of the fourth inning, knocking Brooklyn starter Jaison Vilera from the game. The 'Birds scored on consecutive RBI singles off the left-field wall by Andrew Martinez and Ramon Rodriguez. Vilera allowed all six runs on eight hits in the loss.
Trailing 4-2, Ronny Mauricio's three-run opposite-field home run gave Brooklyn a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the third inning against Aberdeen starter Jake Prizina.
The IronBirds banged across four runs against Jaison Vilera in the first inning, scoring four before the first out of the game. Lamar Sparks cracked a two-run single before Cristopher Cespedes launched a two-run home run over the left-field wall to make it 4-0.
KEY CYCLONES PERFORMERS
Ronny Mauricio: 3-for-4, triple, home run, walks, four RBIs, three runs, stolen base
Jose Peroza: 2-for-4, double, home run, two RBIs, run
Antoine Duplantis: 1-for-4, walk, two runs, stolen base
Josh Hejka: 2.2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K
NEWS AND NOTES
Ronny Mauricio has hit 17 home runs, sitting one back of Francisco Alvarez for second-most in the Mets minor leagues this season. Double-A Binghamton's Mark Vientos leads with 21.
Jose Peroza has hit four home runs over his past five games.
Jaison Vilera has allowed a career-high 20 home runs which stands as the most in the Mets organization.
Wednesday's doubleheader is a single-admission twinbill with a pair of seven-inning games on the slate.
WHAT'S NEXT
Cyclones vs. Aberdeen IronBirds, Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. (doubleheader) at Maimonides Park -- Coney Island, NY
Probables Game One: RHP J.T. Ginn (1-2, 5.84 ERA) vs. RHP Zach Peek (1-0, 4.43 ERA)
Probables Game Two: RHP David Griffin (0-0, 6.75 ERA) vs. Connor Gillispie (4-7, 5.15 ERA)
Video: MiLB.tv
Audio: Brooklyn Cyclones Radio Network
