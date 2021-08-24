Mauricio & Peroza Power Brooklyn to 9-6 Win

CONEY ISLAND, NY - Jose Peroza and Ronny Mauricio had monster performances to lead the Brooklyn Cyclones, the High-A affiliate of the New York Mets, to a come-from-behind 9-6 victory over the Aberdeen IronBirds Tuesday night at Maimonides Park.

Win: Ruibal (2-1) | Loss: Stauffer (0-1) | Save: Taveras (2)

Cyclones HR: Mauricio (17), Peroza (4)

Attn: 1,626

KEY PLAYS

*Jose Peroza's three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh capped a four-run inning where Brooklyn took a 9-6 lead against Aberdeen after entering the inning down 6-5. *

Aberdeen reversed the 5-4 deficit with two runs in the top of the fourth inning, knocking Brooklyn starter Jaison Vilera from the game. The 'Birds scored on consecutive RBI singles off the left-field wall by Andrew Martinez and Ramon Rodriguez. Vilera allowed all six runs on eight hits in the loss.

Trailing 4-2, Ronny Mauricio's three-run opposite-field home run gave Brooklyn a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the third inning against Aberdeen starter Jake Prizina.

The IronBirds banged across four runs against Jaison Vilera in the first inning, scoring four before the first out of the game. Lamar Sparks cracked a two-run single before Cristopher Cespedes launched a two-run home run over the left-field wall to make it 4-0.

KEY CYCLONES PERFORMERS

Ronny Mauricio: 3-for-4, triple, home run, walks, four RBIs, three runs, stolen base

Jose Peroza: 2-for-4, double, home run, two RBIs, run

Antoine Duplantis: 1-for-4, walk, two runs, stolen base

Josh Hejka: 2.2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

NEWS AND NOTES

Ronny Mauricio has hit 17 home runs, sitting one back of Francisco Alvarez for second-most in the Mets minor leagues this season. Double-A Binghamton's Mark Vientos leads with 21.

Jose Peroza has hit four home runs over his past five games.

Jaison Vilera has allowed a career-high 20 home runs which stands as the most in the Mets organization.

Wednesday's doubleheader is a single-admission twinbill with a pair of seven-inning games on the slate.

WHAT'S NEXT

Cyclones vs. Aberdeen IronBirds, Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. (doubleheader) at Maimonides Park -- Coney Island, NY

Probables Game One: RHP J.T. Ginn (1-2, 5.84 ERA) vs. RHP Zach Peek (1-0, 4.43 ERA)

Probables Game Two: RHP David Griffin (0-0, 6.75 ERA) vs. Connor Gillispie (4-7, 5.15 ERA)

Video: MiLB.tv

Audio: Brooklyn Cyclones Radio Network

