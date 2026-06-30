Matías Galarza from Atlanta United to Paraguay 2026 World Cup Goalscorer!
Published on June 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC YouTube Video
Check out the Atlanta United FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from June 29, 2026
- Sounders FC and Reign FC Expand Seattle Soccer Celebration Powered by Lenovo with Additional FIFA World Cup 2026© Round of 32 Watch Parties - Seattle Sounders FC
- Columbus Crew Acquire Midfielder Lautaro Giaccone on Loan from Argentinos Juniors - Columbus Crew SC
- Support Venezuela in Donation Drive Through Event at Nu Stadium on July 1 - Inter Miami CF
- Chicago Fire FC Acquires Global Football Icon Robert Lewandowski - Chicago Fire FC
- LA Galaxy Weekly - LA Galaxy
- Inter Miami CF Academy U-16s and U-14s Crowned Champions at MICFootball Punta Cana - Inter Miami CF
- LAFC Weekly - Los Angeles FC
- Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City
- New York City FC Acquires Forward Bénie Traoré from FC Basel 1893 as a Designated Player - New York City FC
- New England Revolution Promote Curt Onalfo and Chris Tierney to New Leadership Roles - New England Revolution
- Portland Timbers Celebrate 15 Years of Stand Together Week with Community Service Projects Across the Region July 6-10 - Portland Timbers
- Grammy-Winning Star Carín León Makes History with First-Ever Concert and First-Ever Sold-Out Show at Nu Stadium - Inter Miami CF
- Real Salt Lake Star Juan Manuel Sanabria Shines Bright Amidst Uruguay World Cup Exit - Real Salt Lake
- Mahala Opoku Transferred to Panetolikos FC - Club de Foot Montreal
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update - Chicago Fire FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atlanta United FC Stories
- Seyi Fakiyesi and David Ilevbare Selected to MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate
- Juan Berrocal and Matías Galarza Depart Atlanta United After Loan Spells
- Miguel Almirón and Matías Galarza Named to Paraguay's 2026 FIFA World Cup Squad; Eight Atlanta United Players Receive National Team Call-Ups for June FIFA Window
- Atlanta United Announces Soccer Celebration Plans
- Atlanta United Falls 2-0 to Columbus Crew