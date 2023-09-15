Matthew Chestnutt Scores: Charities Makes Donation to the Snoezelen Foundation

September 15, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







Pensacola, Fla. - Matthew Chestnutt Scores! Charities generously donated $3,000.00 to The Snoezelen Foundation at Escambia Westgate Center on September 13, 2023. The charity provides the Ice Flyers fan base with the opportunity to pledge $1 to $3 per power play goal that the Ice Flyers score during the regular season in a "Power Play Pledge Drive."

"Matthew Chestnutt Scores!" has become synonymous with charitable contributions at our games, thanks to the unwavering dedication of Paul, an exceptional father who has passed on his passion for hockey and the Ice Flyers to his son," says Ice Flyers Owner Greg Harris. "It is a true joy and honor for our fans and organization to have Paul and Matty, their unwavering supporters, present at every home game. They have become an integral part of our history and an inspiration for our future."

Paul Chestnutt began "Matthew Chestnutt Scores! Charities" during the 2010-11 Ice Flyers hockey season. The charity seeks to raise awareness and funds for the special needs community in Pensacola and the Northwest Florida area. The charity's namesake, Paul's son Matthew, or "Matty" as he is kindly known, accompanies Paul to Ice Flyers games as Paul with Matty right next to him broadcasts the games for Fox Sports Radio The Fan 101.1FM.

"We've got a lot of momentum," says Chestnutt. "This time last year we presented a check for $500. This year with the support we made a bigger donation and are so excited with us being a small charity."

The Escambia Westgate Center serves the needs of Pre-K, Elementary, Middle, and High school students with varying exceptionalities. The teachers and staff utilize research-based strategies and curriculum to meet the academic and behavioral needs of their students.

In addition to the standard curriculum, Escambia Westgate Center is home to the Lacey A. Collier Sensory Complex. This resource was designed based on the Netherlands-native Snoezelen concept. The unique environment is used to address not only sensory needs but also to increase functional communication, develop gross and fine motor skills, de-escalate inappropriate behaviors, and increase desired learning behaviors. The Lacey A. Collier Sensory Complex is the largest of its kind, with an 11,000-square-foot space to serve the students of Westgate.

"While we are proud to assist Paul and Matty in their fundraising efforts, it is Paul who deserves all the credit for their remarkable impact," commented Harris. "Through Matthew Chestnutt Scores! Charities, they have raised significant funds and made invaluable contributions to numerous local causes. On behalf of the Ice Flyers organization and Ice Flyer Nation, I want to express our heartfelt gratitude to Paul and Matty for their extraordinary commitment to the Ice Flyers and the Pensacola community."

Fans this season can participate in the Power Play Pledge to help special needs kids and adults in the Pensacola community by picking up a form at Ice Flyers home games at the fan services table or see Paul and Matty at their broadcast booth.

Mini Plans

Enjoy an unforgettable Ice Flyers season with our Mini Plans. With options for our 3-game packages, and our 5-game pack, there's a way to save for everyone! Purchase mini plans ahead of the upcoming season HERE.

Season Tickets

Getting Ice Flyers season tickets is easy and offers incredible value, flexibility, and fun for our members. Earn your wings, Become an Ice Flyers Wingman today! Email Eric@IceFlyers.com or call our office at 850.466.3111 for additional information.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from September 15, 2023

Matthew Chestnutt Scores: Charities Makes Donation to the Snoezelen Foundation - Pensacola Ice Flyers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.