Mattheus Oliveira: USL Championship Goal of the Week Winner: Week 14/15
Published on June 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Every week, a fan-voted goal is highlighted from USL Championship action. Don't forget to vote ahead of Wednesday at midnight!
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 18, 2026
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- How an Exhibition with the U.S. National Team Kept the Rowdies Kicking - Tampa Bay Rowdies
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