Matt Vinc Hero HL vs. SSK

March 1, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Matt Vinc was rock solid for the Buffalo Bandits vs Saskatchewan, making 41 saves and holding the Rush to just 2 goals in the 2nd half.

