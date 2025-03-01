Matt Vinc Hero HL vs. SSK
March 1, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Matt Vinc was rock solid for the Buffalo Bandits vs Saskatchewan, making 41 saves and holding the Rush to just 2 goals in the 2nd half.
