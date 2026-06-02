Matt Turner Reveals Favorite U.S. Soccer Kit and 2010 World Cup Memories!
Published on June 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution YouTube Video
Matt Turner reveals why he is the richest man in the world! Family, friends, and World Cup memories.
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