Matt Turner Meets the U.S. Amputee National Team: What It Means to Represent America

Published on June 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution YouTube Video







The U.S. Men's National Team isn't the only team representing the Stars and Stripes on the world stage. Meet the players of the U.S. Amputee National Team, whose resilience, passion, and love for the game have inspired a movement far beyond the pitch.

USMNT and New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner connects with U.S. Amputee National Team leaders Nico Calabria and Corey Laycock to share stories, compare rituals and traditions, and explore what it truly means to wear the crest. As their worlds collide, this powerful conversation reveals that while the paths to representing your country may look different, the pride, sacrifice, and dream of competing for something bigger than yourself remain the same.







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